Dana White: UFC looking into 'very serious' altercation between Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana

UFC president Dana White has commented for the first time on the altercation that happened between Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana at the fighter retreat this past weekend in Las Vegas.

It all went down after Cyborg confronted Magana for comments she had made on Twitter about the former women's Strikeforce champion. The argument boiled over and Cyborg punched Magana before onlookers separated the two fighters.

Cyborg was ultimately cited for misdemeanor battery by Las Vegas police after Magana decided to press charges, and she faces possible jail time, fines and/or community service if convicted.

White says that the UFC is still examining the situation but right now he's leaving everything up to the police because there could still be legal fallout that Cyborg will deal with first.

"Obviously, were looking more into that and its very serious, White said on Tuesday during "The Ultimate Fighter" 26 tryouts. Well see what happens.

"This is the thing that the district attorney and the police are handling right now. Theres way more to that than just what am I thinking about it.

Until now, the UFC had offered no comment on the matter after news first broke about Cyborg punching Magana at the fighter retreat last weekend.

Video of the incident surfaced on Fansided after the incident showing Cyborg shouting at Magana before punching her a single time before they were broken up.

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Cyborg could face some sort of punishment from the UFC as a violation of the code of conduct policy for athletes. Much like the NFL and other sports leagues, the UFC retains the rights to dole out penalties for any behavior that could be seen as detrimental to the promotion.

Obviously the UFC still hasn't made any decisions regarding Cyborg's actions but White promises they are looking into the situation.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC | Zuffa LLC via Getty Images