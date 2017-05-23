Cortez Kennedy, Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle and Hall of Famer, found dead

Cortez Kennedy, the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle, has died in Orlando.

Kennedy, 48, was found dead Tuesday morning according to the Orlando Police Department. Circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown, officials said, although there was nothing suspicious immediately reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Kennedy was an eight-time Pro Bowler during his 11 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1992 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

Kennedy had 58 sacks and spent his complete career with Seattle, according to ESPN. He started in 153 out of 167 games.

He had 448 tackles, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and three interceptions during his NFL career.

He was named to the Seahawks Ring of Honor and had his No. 96 retired by the team. He retired in 2000.

