Big changes as NASCAR releases 2018 Monster Energy Series schedule

Big changes for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule: Las Vegas and Richmond will now host playoff races, the Brickyard 400 will be the final race of the regular season and the Charlotte playoff race will be run on a road course.

Check out the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule below:

Feb. 11: Daytona International Speedway (Clash / Daytona 500 Qualifying)

Feb. 15: Daytona International Speedway (Duel)

Feb. 18: Daytona 500

Feb. 25: Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 4: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 11: Phoenix Raceway

March 18: Auto Club Speedway

March 25: Martinsville Speedway

April 8: Texas Motor Speedway

April 15: Bristol Motor Speedway

April 21: Richmond International Raceway

April 29: Talladega Superspeedway

May 6: Dover International Speedway

May 12: Kansas Speedway

May 19: Charlotte Motor Speedway (Monster Energy All-Star Race)

May 27 : Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 3: Pocono Raceway

June 10: Michigan International Speedway

June 24: Sonoma Raceway

July 1: Chicagoland Speedway

July 7: Daytona International Speedway

July 14: Kentucky Speedway

July 22: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

July 29: Pocono Raceway

Aug. 5: Watkins Glen International

Aug. 12: Michigan International Speedway

Aug. 18: Bristol Motor Speedway

Sept. 2: Darlington Raceway

Sept. 9: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sept. 16: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sept. 22: Richmond International Raceway

Sept. 30: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Oct. 7: Dover International Speedway

Oct. 14: Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 21: Kansas Speedway

Oct. 28: Martinsville Speedway

Nov. 4: Texas Motor Speedway

Nov. 11: Phoenix Raceway

Nov. 18: Homestead-Miami Speedway