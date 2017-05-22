Lott IMPACT Trophy names 42 players on initial watch list

The Lott IMPACT Trophy has released its list of 42 players to watch this season.

Included in the list of the top defensive players in the country are DE Porter Gustinand LBCameron Smith from USC and UCLA LB Kenny Young.

The winner of the 14th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy will be announced at a banquet Dec. 10 at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach.

The Pac-12 Conference has the most players on the watch list with ten followed by the ACC with nineand the Big Ten with eight.

To date, the Lott IMPACT Trophy has donated more than $1.3 million for various charities throughout the country, including more than $500K to universities.