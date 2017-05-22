Aaron Judge now has a judge-themed cheering section at Yankee Stadium

If you were getting tired of judge-related Aaron Judge jokes, settle in! They are now a permanent fixture of Yankee Stadium.

On Monday, the team unveiled a special customized section in the right-field seats labeled "The Judge's Chambers" an 18-seat cluster demarcatedby some courtroom-style wood-paneling.

A YES report said that 18 fans will be selected each game to sit in the section and will be given a wig and gavel to really look the part.

Judge has quickly become a fan favorite in the Bronx and one of the breakout stars of the young season, slashing.321/.421/.707 with an MLB-best 15 home runs going into Monday's action. He plays right field, hence the location of thenew section.

The first play of Monday's game against the Royals was a fly ball out to Judge, prompting the first boisterous celebration of the fans in the chambers:

Don't expect this sight to be confined to the official cheering section. Dressing up in judge's regalia had already become a Yankee Stadium tradition:

