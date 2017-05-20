Renaissance Man Myron Rolle, former NFL safety and Rhodes Scholar, gets degree in neurosurgery

Myron Rolle, the former NFL safety and Rhodes Scholar, added to his know-how as an American Renaissance man graduating on Saturday from the Florida State University College of Medicine with a degree in neurosurgery.

Next month, the 30-year-old will begin his residency program at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Been waiting on this moment since the 5th grade. To be Dr. Myron Rolle. Glad it came today! #MedSchoolGraduation #MGHNeurosurgeryNext #2% A post shared by Dr. Myron Rolle (@myronlrolle) on May 20, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Rolle, who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship and studied at Oxford University toward earning a degree in Medical Anthropology.

“Seven years of neurosurgery is a big deal, something I wanted for a long time, really excited about it,” Rolle said in May. “…Saving lives and helping people live a better life, that’s going to make life worth living.”