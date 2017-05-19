Wizards' Bradley Beal: Cavs 'didnt want to see us in the second round'

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the defending NBA champions and 9-0 in the playoffs, but Bradley Beal believes they were scared of his Washington Wizards.

The Cavslosttheir last four games of the regular season, giving them the No. 2 seed in the East and a playoff path that took them through Indiana and Toronto while the top-seeded Celtics got the Wizards in Round 2.

And Beal believes that was the Cavs' plan to duck the Wiz and have an easier path to the conference finals.

"Cleveland didnt want to see us. I always said that. I felt like thats the reason they didnt play us in the second round. They didnt want to see us in the second round," Beal said in an interview with CSN Mid-Atlantic. "If they were going to go down, they were going to go down in the conference finals. They didnt want to go down in the second round."

Then again, consider this: The Cavs won two of three from the Wiz this season,andWashington blew its chance to face Clevelandin the East finals by losing Game 7 to Boston. So maybe it was the Wizards who didn't want to see the Cavaliers?

