This week's bowtie represents ... American Brain Foundation

WHAT IT MEANS:

The American Brain Foundation is the central driving force behind bringing all neurologists, researchers, patients, and caregivers together to help generate funding for and awareness of brain disease.Although one of six Americans is affected by brain disease, funding for research into causes, preventions, treatments and cures is flat. The American Brain Foundation supports crucial research into brain diseases such as Alzheimers disease, traumatic brain injury, stroke, Parkinsons disease, multiple sclerosis, autism, epilepsy, and others.

The BowTie Cause reached out to the American Brain Foundation to participate. The design of our bowtie is meant to symbolize the glial cells on the brain.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED:

www.americanbrainfoundation.org