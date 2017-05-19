Mariners honor rock legend Chris Cornell with moment of silence before game

The death of Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell was felt far beyond just the music world on Thursday. The beloved vocalist and guitarist was honored by many far and wide on the day of his passing. One of those tributes came prior to the Mariners-White Sox game at Safeco Field.

Cornell, who wasborn in Seattle and became a leadingarchitect of thecity's grunge rock boom in the early 1990s, was remembered with a moment of silence before first pitch on Thursday night.

This wasn't the only Cornell tribute around Major League Baseball, either. Oakland Athletics third baseman Trevor Plouffe changed his walk-up music to pay tribute to the rock legend.

Cornell, 52, was found dead in his Detroit hotel room early Thursday just hours after playing a show with Soundgarden in the city.His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.