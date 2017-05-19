NBA
Kobe Bryant dishes an assist to test-weary Indy high schoolers
INDIANAPOLIS -- Kobe Bryant has come through with an assist for some high school students in Indiana by getting them out of a final exam.
William Pate is a student at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. He told Bryant on Twitter that if the retired NBA superstar gave him a retweet, the students wouldn't have to take a final exam.
@kobebryant PLEASE IF YOU RETWEET THIS WE DONT HAVE TO TAKE THE FINAL PLEASE RT @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/frr6MR9bZP
— Lul Yongsta (@WilliamPate36) May 18, 2017
Pate included a picture of himself and his teacher shaking on the deal. Bryant came through Thursday, quoting Pate's request and adding a note , "Hope you have an A in this class."
Hope you have an A in this class https://t.co/ABKeJSHPZc
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 18, 2017
Bryant retired last year after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.