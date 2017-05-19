'Inside the Marlins: Christian Yelich: The California Kid' premieres May 21 on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI -- Tune in Sunday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, as we get set to premiere an all-new episode of Inside the Marlins upon conclusion of the Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game.

West Lake Village, which sits among the Santa Monica mountain range just north of Los Angeles, sets the stage for Inside the Marlins: Christian Yelich: The California Kid. Host Jessica Blaylock and the FOX Sports Florida team visited the Marlins outfielder over the offseason to learn more about Miamis Gold Glove (2014) and Silver Slugger (2016) award winner. Marlins fans will get to watch and unwind with Christian as he took us on a trip to Malibu wine country, where he ran into one of the stars from the Hangover 2 movie. Throughout the episode, Christian reflects on how last season ended, his World Baseball Classic experience and his family.

Tune in on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut Inside the Marlins: Christian Yelich: The California Kid, and be sure to follow @FOXMarlins on Twitter and Instagram and visit FOXSportsFlorida.com for channel listings and exclusive Marlins video coverage.

Replay Schedule:

Mon 5/22/2017 7:00 PM Fri 5/26/2017 10:30 PM Sat 5/27/2017 7:30 PM Sun 5/28/2017 4:30 PM Mon 5/29/2017 10:30 PM Tue 5/30/2017 10:30 PM Thu 6/1/2017 10:30 PM Fri 6/2/2017 10:30 PM Sat 6/3/2017 7:30 PM Sun 6/4/2017 4:30 PM Mon 6/5/2017 11:30 PM Tue 6/6/2017 11:30 PM Wed 6/7/2017 11:30 PM Thu 6/8/2017 10:30 PM Fri 6/9/2017 10:30 PM Sat 6/10/2017 7:30 PM Sun 6/11/2017 5:00 PM Tue 6/13/2017 10:30 PM Fri 6/16/2017 11:00 PM Sat 6/17/2017 7:30 PM Sun 6/18/2017 5:00 PM Mon 6/19/2017 10:30 PM Tue 6/20/2017 10:30 PM

About FOX Sports Florida / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Floridas hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.