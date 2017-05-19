NHL
Ducks' John Gibson, Corey Perry praise team effort in huge Game 4 win
The Ducks scored a huge victory in Nashville, 3-2 in OT over the Predators, to even the Western Conference Finals at 2.
Corey Perry, who scored game-winner in OT:
Game 4 champion #ScoreyPerry talks about the @AnaheimDucks' daily #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/zgoDmrfZ7e
John Gibson, who stopped 32 shots on Thursday night:
. @JohnGibson35 (32 saves in Game 4 OT victory): We've learned from past mistakes in #NHLPlayoffs @AnaheimDucks pic.twitter.com/WBo48Tne6m
