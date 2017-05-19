Browns sign No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have signed first-round pick DL Myles Garrett.

The Browns have now signed six of their 10 2017 draft picks, including DL Larry Ogunjobi (third round), DB Howard Wilson (fourth round), OL Rod Johnson (fifth round), K Zane Gonzalez (seventh round) and RB Matthew Dayes (seventh round).

Myles Garrett | DL | Texas A&M

1st round (No. 1 overall)

Played in 34 career games at Texas A&M, finishing with 31 sacks, 141 tackles and seven forced fumblesTwo-time first-team All-American, unanimous consensus All-American in 2016Two-time All-SEC first-team selection (2015-16) and All-SEC second-team in 2014Majored in university studies with a concentration in global arts, planning, design and construction from the college of architecture, minoring in business administration and geologyAttended Martin High School in Arlington, Texas.

(Cleveland Browns press release)