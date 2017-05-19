Agent says Tom Brady wasn't diagnosed with a concussion last season

When Gisele Bundchen said earlier this week that her husband, Tom Brady, suffered a concussion at some point last season, it was news to the sports world and set off the usual amounts of chatter both about Bradys health and then how the NFL could investigatethe Patriots for not disclosing the injury.

Theres just one thing: ESPN reported Friday that Bradys agent said the quarterback never was diagnosed with a concussion last season.

Tom Brady's agent Don Yee said today his client was not diagnosed with a concussion last season.

So who are we to believe? Obviously, this statement serves the Patriots best interests the last thing they need is another league investigation for skirting the rules. But its also unlikely Bradys wife wouldnt know what his ailments were.

Of course, both points of viewcould be true. There have been plenty of cases of athletes keeping concussion symptoms from their teams so they can stay on the field. It would be hard for Brady to be diagnosed with a concussion if he never told the Patriots how he was feeling even if he did tell his wife.

