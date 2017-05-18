Watch this juggler showcase some of the best basketball trick shots ever

I had never heard ofJosh Horton before today, but apparently he is "a world-class juggler" whohas appeared on a variety of television programs including the"Ellen DeGeneres" and "Steve Harvey Show." Neat!

He's also apparently really awesome at basketball trick shots, as I've learned in the past half-hour. You'll have to watch the video embedded above if you don't believe me.

If we're being honest here, some of these juggling routines legitimately broke my brain as I tried to follow them in real time. I would feel guilty if I didn't at least throw that out there as a warning.

Trick-shot videos come a dime a dozen these days, but someof these displayswere crazy impressive, so I have to give my new friend Josh some serious credit. I'd like to see Dude Perfect match some of these.

(No, I wouldn't. I've had enough of you, Dude Perfect.)