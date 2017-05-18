sports

Draymond Green says it's BS that Klay Thompson didn't make All-NBA team

By Andre Vergara
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts to the Utah Jazz fans in the second half during Game 3 of the NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Warriors won 102 - 91. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Draymond Green says it's BS that Klay Thompson didn't make an All-NBA team.

(Warning: Strong language)

Draymond Green calls it BS that Klay Thompson isn't on an All-NBA team pic.twitter.com/EdmjPKwYwG

— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 18, 2017

Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were second-team selections while Green was a third-teamer. Green says Thompson, who averaged 22.3 points and made a team-best 41.4 percent of his threes,didn't get the credit he deserved for helping the Warriors win a league-leading 67 games.

"It's pretty crazy. It's some guys on there as scorers averaging 20 points, and don't have as near an amount ofwins as we have," Green told reporters. "So how he can be left out, I don't really understand it. You know, also the way Klay can defend. You know, Idon't understand it. But I guess they gotta find some way to punish us."

