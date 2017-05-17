Watch Kylian Mbappe's silky smooth goal to clinch Monaco's Ligue 1 title

It goes without saying, but Kylian Mbappe has had one hell of a 2015/16 season. After shining in the Champions League and tearing apart Ligue 1, it's only fitting that the 18-year-old Mbappe would be the one to deliver some silverware to the principality.

With Monaco needing only to secure a draw to clinch Ligue 1 and break up Paris St. Germain's reign atop the French top flight, Mbappe did one better for his team. As he's done all season, he powered his team to a win with a simply majestic goal against Saint-Etienne.

GOOOOAAAAL: All hail the Prince of @AS_Monaco_EN! @KMbappe pulls his club closer to the Ligue 1 crown. 1-0 #ASMASSE pic.twitter.com/YCUDoPR9ZP — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 17, 2017

All in a day's work. The confidence in the move from Mbappe is a trait that he's showed all season long. Yes, there's an offside argument to be made, but sometimes the flag stays down and we get to witness something beautiful. The way he feinted to put Stephane Ruffier on the turf defied explanation. Cool and calm under pressure, Mbappe just slotted it into the open net and Monaco were on their way.

With the 2-0 win on day, Monaco will be set to celebrate their first title since the 1999/2000 season. The club toyed with jinxing themselves after announcing rapper 50 Cent would be on hand for their title-winning celebrations, but managed to avoid looking like they'd put the cart before the horse. Fun fact: Mbappe was just 5 years old when 50 Cent's "In da Club" came out in 2003.

Hopefully Mbappe is a fan of the oldies.

