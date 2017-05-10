Santiago, Vargas team up to take down White Sox

CHICAGO -- Hector Santiago beat his former team once again, Byron Buxton tied his career high with three hits and the Minnesota Twins rolled over the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Santiago (4-1) allowed two runs, three hits and five walks over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six and dropped his ERA to 2.76. The left-hander is 5-1 with a 1.59 ERA against the White Sox, who drafted him in the 30th round in 2006 and traded him in 2013 to the Los Angeles Angels.

Chicago scored twice in the third inning but did not have another hit until two outs in the ninth. Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers closed out Minnesota's four-hitter.

Kennys Vargas hit a two-run shot off Mike Pelfrey (0-3) in the fourth inning.

Minnesota scored the final seven runs, boosted by Vargas' homer and four runs in the sixth inning.

Buxton upped his average to a season-high .188.

Pelfrey also faced his former team and gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings. He retired his first eight batters, and Tyler Saladino and Jose Abreu had RBI singles to give him a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

It was all Minnesota from there.

In the fourth inning, Max Kepler scored Jorge Polanco with an RBI single to make it 2-1. The next batter was Vargas, who hit his fourth home run of the season to right field.

The Twins broke it open in the sixth when Ehire Adrianza scored two with a single and Buxton and Joe Mauer scored one apiece with singles as the lead grew to 6-2.

Santiago walked his final two batters in the seventh inning, but Duffey struck out Saladino to end the rally.

The Twins were without slugger Miguel Sano, who was serving a one-game suspension for his actions during an April 22 scrap against Detroit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: INF Brian Dozier (sprained left ankle) was available off the bench after a two-game absence. "I didn't want to be influenced by Sano's absence to try to force him back in there," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "It's still kind of a high risk." … LHP Glen Perkins used his full repertoire in a bullpen session before the game. The veteran will take part in at least one more workout before he is re-evaluated. There was no timetable for his return.

White Sox: Before the game, general manager Rick Hahn said LHP Carlos Rodon is in Arizona and progressing in his recovery from bursitis in his left biceps. Hahn said Rodon has been pitching off the mound but did not give a timetable for when he might throw a simulated game or rehab assignment. He has not pitched this season, and the earliest he could be recalled from the 60-day disabled list is May 29. … C Geovany Soto was a late scratch from the starting lineup with a sore right elbow, which caused him to be on the DL in April.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Phil Hughes (4-1, 4.32 ERA) will take the mound for the second game of a three-game series.

White Sox: LHP Derek Holland (3-2, 2.02) will try for his sixth quality start in his seventh game of the season.