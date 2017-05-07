D-backs' defense, bats let down Walker in another road loss

DENVER -- Tyler Chatwood pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning before exiting after deflecting a comebacker with his pitching hand, Mark Reynolds homered for a third straight game and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Sunday.

Pat Valaika lined a two-run homer and Charlie Blackmon added a solo shot into the second deck as the NL West-leading Rockies took two out of three from the Diamondbacks.

Chatwood (3-4) surrendered a single to Jake Lamb in the fourth and was cruising along until he tried to corral Daniel Descalso's infield hit with his right hand to start the eighth. Chatwood took a warmup toss before manager Bud Black motioned to the bullpen with the Rockies leading 5-0. Chatwood allowed one run over seven innings.

Greg Holland pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 13th save in as many chances.

Taijuan Walker (3-2) surrendered three runs -- one earned -- over 5 2/3 innings. He was undone by some faulty fielding, including a flyball lost in the sun.

Arizona scored twice in the eighth before Mike Dunn got the final out of the inning with lightning visible in the background and the wind picking up. Rain followed and the game was delayed 1 hour, 22 minutes.

The game-changing play took place in the sixth, when Reynolds reached on second baseman Chris Owings' two-out error. Trevor Story followed with a towering fly to right, with David Peralta initially stumbling after it. Peralta got back to his feet in time, but then lost the ball in the sun, allowing Reynolds to score from first on Story's double.

Reliever J.J. Hoover entered and gave up Valaika's first homer of the season to make it 4-0.

That was more than enough for Chatwood, who bounced back from two less-than-stellar outings.

Reynolds finished 2 for 4 to raise his average to .321. His 11 homers are among the NL leaders.

THE POLLOCK PLAN

Arizona OF A.J. Pollock was out of the starting lineup Sunday -- all part of manager Torey Lovullo's plan to keep him fresh. Pollock was limited to 12 games last season because of a broken right elbow and later a groin injury. Lovullo will play him between 130 and 140 games this season. Pollock entered as a pinch hitter in the eighth and grounded out.

QUITE A SAVE

A member of the grounds crew was dragged across the batter's box while holding onto a corner of the tarp with the wind and rain picking up. He kept it secure until ballast was added. The crowd cheered his effort.

"I went to a ballgame and a rodeo broke out." pic.twitter.com/LIAS2ArDje — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) May 7, 2017

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks are off Monday before opening a two-game series against Detroit. LHP Robbie Ray (2-3, 3.47 ERA) goes for Arizona, while the Tigers will send RHP Justin Verlander (2-2, 4.21) to the mound.