Cards disable Jose Martinez, summon replacement from Single-A

The St. Louis Cardinals' injury bug claimed another outfielder Saturday.

Jose Martinez, who was starting in the outfield following injuries to right fielder Stephen Piscotty and center fielder Dexter Fowler, was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a left groin strain.

Martinez suffered the injury while running to first base in the first inning of Saturday's 5-3 win over the Braves. Piscotty (hamstring strain) and Fowler (sore shoulder) were both hurt Thursday. Piscotty was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday while Fowler remained on the roster but has missed the last two games. Fowler is considered day-to-day.

The Cardinals recalled rookie outfielder Magneuris Sierra from Single-A Palm Beach to replace Martinez on the active roster.

If Sierra, 21, plays Sunday in Atlanta, he will make his first appearance in the majors. A left-handed hitter and the organization's 2014 Minor League Player of the Year, Sierra was batting .272 with a .337 on-base percentage for Palm Beach. Sierra has a .297 career minor league batting average with 81 stolen bases in 361 games.

Martinez, 28, was hitting.313 with a homer and four RBIs in 20 games, ranking among the top National League rookies in batting.