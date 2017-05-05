Royals place Kennedy on DL, recall Almonte from Double-A

Turns out the injury that forced Ian Kennedy from Thursday's8-3 loss to the White Sox is more than just an annoyance. It will keep him off the field for at least 10 games.

The Kansas City Royals announced Friday they have placed the right-handeron the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

Kennedy, who had been enjoying a strong start to the season despite not yet getting a win, struggled Thursday, allowing five runs on six hits (including two homers) before leaving the game with one out in the fifth inning. He was tagged with the loss, dropping him to 0-3 despite a 3.03 ERA in six starts.

The Royalsrecalled right-hander Miguel Almonte from Double-A Northwest Arkansasto replace Kennedy on the roster.

Almonte, 24, has made four starts (five appearances) for the Naturals this season, going 1-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings. He has also held opposing hitters to a .186 average and has a WHIP of just 0.86.