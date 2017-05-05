Cardinals put Piscotty on DL, recall Pham from Memphis

ST. LOUIS -- Though Stephen Piscotty indicated after Thursday night's loss to the Brewers that he had suffered "no damage" when he pulled up lame running out a ground ball in the second inning, he'll spend at least the next 10 days healing. The Cardinals announced Fridaythat he's been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

Replacing him on the roster isoutfielder Tommy Pham, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

Piscotty was trying to leg out an infield hit when he grabbed the back of his right leg just after hittingfirst base. He did not return to the game.

The right fielder is batting .241 with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Piscotty on his "very mild muscle spasm": "Extremely good news. … There's no damage." #STLCards pic.twitter.com/vBcRFSQH3w FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) May 5, 2017

Pham, 29, is hitting .283 withfour home runs and 19 RBIs in 25 games for Memphis this season. He can play all three outfield positions, which could be handy considering center fielder Dexter Fowler (shoulder strain) also left the game Thursday early.

In his big-league career, Pham has a .245 average with 14 homers and 35 RBIs over 136 games, including 78 last season.

The Cardinals also announced that infielder Jhonny Peralta, who has been on the 10-day disabled list since April 17 with an upper respiratory condition, will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment Fridaywith Palm Beach (A).