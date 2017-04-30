Watch Mario Balotelli go full Mario Balotelli and showboat with 30 minutes left on the clock

Chances are, you either love or hate Mario Balotelli. He's just one of those players that divides opinion distinctly, and there's not really a middle ground between Squadra Balotelli and those that would put his name in a diss song without a second's hesitation.

He showed exactly why he evokes such strong feelings in people when he helped Nice absolutely destroy PSG. With the Nice just three points behind the Parisian giants who were looking to go even with Monaco on points at the top of the league, Balotelli showed exactly why there's so much noise around him in the first place. With 25 minutes gone, Balo scored the first, holding off his defender and rifling in a laser with his left foot.

He was really in the mood, and after Nice added a second, he started showboating. With 30 minutes on the clock. In a gamethat could just end up determining whether Nice make Champions League or not.

It's vintage Balotelli. And to his credit, it seems to have worked. Blaise Matuidi's foolish foul simply gave Nice a free kick in a good position, and they went on to win 3-1 on the day. Balo had the last laugh, and Nice just might as well.

You love the guy or you hate him. There's probably not an in between.

