Twins rally for 6-4 victory behind Sano's four RBI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Miguel Sano and Joe Mauer hit consecutive two-run doubles in the eighth inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Sano also had a two-run homer in the fourth. He has eight hits in his last 11 at-bats.

The Royals have dropped eight straight.

Sano's double high off the top of the left-center fence with the bases loaded scored Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton. Two pitches later, Mauer doubled off Joakim Soria down the right-field line to score Max Kepler and Sano. Kepler had reached on a fielding error on Royals rookie right fielder Jorge Bonifacio.

Soria (1-1) retired only two of the seven batters he faced. Craig Breslow (1-0) retired the only batter he faced to pick up the win. Brandon Kintzler earned his sixth save in as many chances.

Royals starter Ian Kennedy retired the first 10 batters he faced and allowed only two hits in 5 1/3 innings. His only glitch was Sano's homer in the fourth. He left after 100 pitches, walking two and striking out six.

Salvador Perez and Brandon Moss homered for the Royals. Whit Merrifield, Mike Moustakas and Hosmer singled in the third to produce the other Kansas City run.

Twins starter Kyle Gibson, a Missouri alumnus, gave up three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings, matching his longest start of the season.

UMPIRE LEAVES

Plate umpire C.B. Bucknor was struck in the mask by Sano's foul ball in the eighth and was led off the field. Crew chief Fieldin Culbreth, who had been umpiring at second base, moved behind the plate.

ROSTER MOVE

The Twins placed LHP Hector Santiago on the bereavement list after the death of his grandmother. They recalled LHP Buddy Boshers from Triple-A Rochester.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: OF Jorge Solar (strained oblique) went 1 for 4 while rehabbing with Triple-A Omaha. He is hitting .250 in seven games.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Phil Hughes is 4-3 with a 5.49 ERA in seven career starts at Kansas City.

Royals: RHP Jason Hammel is normally a fast starter with 19 April wins, his most victories for any month, but he is 0-2 in four starts this season.