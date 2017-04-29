Salazar, bullpen hold Seattle hitless in last 8, Indians win

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Danny Salazar got off to a rocky start, then combined with two Cleveland relievers to hold the Seattle Mariners hitless over the final eight innings Saturday and give the Indians a 4-3 win.

Salazar (2-2) gave up a double to Robinson Cano in the first, followed by homers on successive pitches to Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager that made it 3-0.

Salazar struck out six in 6 1/3 innings. Andrew Miller struck out four in 1 2/3 innings and Cody Allen pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Jose Ramirez and Lonnie Chisenhall each had two RBIs in Cleveland's four-run first off Yovani Gallardo (1-3).

Cleveland has won eight of 11. Seattle's three-game winning streak ended.

Ramirez hit a bases-loaded double and Chisenhall's single gave the Indians a 4-3 lead.

Cruz returned to the lineup after missing Friday's game with a tight hamstring. He hit the first pitch into trees beyond the center field wall for a two-run homer.

Gallardo gave the lead back almost immediately. He walked the bases loaded before Ramirez's hit landed near the right field line. Jason Kipnis struck out, but Chisenhall singled up the middle.

Gallardo allowed three hits, walked three and threw 38 pitches in the first.

Salazar walked Guillermo Heredia with one out in the seventh. Miller walked pinch-hitter Carlos Ruiz, but struck out Taylor Motter and Jean Segura.

Miller struck out two in the eighth while Allen fanned two in the ninth as Cleveland's pitchers combined to strike out 12.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Evan Scribner (sore elbow) was put on the 10-day DL before the game.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Chase De Jong will make his first major league start in the series finale. He's replacing staff ace Felix Hernandez (right shoulder bursitis) in the rotation.

Indians: RHP Josh Tomlin lost to the White Sox in his last start, allowing three runs in six innings. He's 4-1 in six career appearances against Seattle.