Sports

Expand/Collapse Search

NHL

Cam Talbot carries Oilers past Ducks 2-1, to 2-0 series lead

  • Edmonton Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera celebrates his goal with center Leon Draisaitl, top, during the first period in Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2017. The Oilers won 5-3. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

    Edmonton Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera celebrates his goal with center Leon Draisaitl, top, during the first period in Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2017. The Oilers won 5-3. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)  (The Associated Press)

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, right, and defenseman Matthew Benning block a shot by Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf, left, during the second period in Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2017. The Oilers won 5-3. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

    Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, right, and defenseman Matthew Benning block a shot by Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf, left, during the second period in Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2017. The Oilers won 5-3. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)  (The Associated Press)

  • Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, right, blocks a shot by Edmonton Oilers left wing Benoit Pouliot during the second period in Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2017. The Oilers won 5-3. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

    Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, right, blocks a shot by Edmonton Oilers left wing Benoit Pouliot during the second period in Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2017. The Oilers won 5-3. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)  (The Associated Press)

Cam Talbot made 39 saves, Patrick Maroon scored a power-play goal and the Edmonton Oilers moved halfway to the Western Conference finals with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 2 of their second-round series Friday night.

Andrej Sekera scored an early goal for the Oilers, who took the first two games on Pacific Division champion Anaheim's home ice. Talbot was the difference in Game 2, making all manner of impressive saves while Anaheim dominated the last 30 minutes.

Jakob Silfverberg scored and John Gibson stopped 21 shots for the Ducks, who had gone 18 games without a regulation defeat before this series. Anaheim has never recovered from an 0-2 series deficit, losing all seven series after digging that early hole.

Game 3 is Sunday in Edmonton.