Twins place LHP Santiago on bereavement list

The Minnesota Twins have placed left-handed pitcher Hector Santiago on the bereavement list after the death of his grandmother.

Santiago made his scheduled start Wednesday just one day after receiving the bad news and threw a season-high 104 pitches over five innings. He allowed two runs and six hits, struck out six and walked four.

To replace Santiago on the 25-man roster, the Twins have recalled left-handed pitcher Buddy Boshers from Triple-A Rochester. Boshers recently appeared with the Twins on April 23 vs. Detroit, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.