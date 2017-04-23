Megan Rapinoe scored this stunning volley as her comeback from injury hits new high

Its been a while since Megan Rapinoe was scoring goals on the regular and making jaws drop with her attacking prowess.

Shes been in and out with the U.S. national team since she returned from an ACL injury last year, and she had just one goal for the Seattle Reign last season.

But 2017 is going considerably better for Rapinoe, at least in NWSL play, and heres the proof:

Thats a beauty of a half-volley in the Reigns 5-1 romp past the Houston Dash. Rapinoe was the player of the match too, showing the attacking flair and creativity shes long been known for.

Rapinoe now has two goals in Seattles first two NWSL matches of the season, thanks to this stunner and a penalty, and it looks like the makings of a resurgence for the winger.

As USWNT coach Jill Ellis has brought in more and more new players, it looked like Rapinoe was being phased out in favor of youngsters like Mallory Pugh and Rose Lavelle on the flanks. Indeed, Ellis seems to be looking for players who are likely fits for the 2019 Women's World Cup and can be adaptable within different tactical system. But if Rapinoe keeps this up and stays healthy it may make Ellis think twice about the winger.

Were only two weeks into the 2017 NWSL season and theres a ways to go, but its hard to argue with the start Rapinoe has had. After a long injury and a struggle getting back into form, for nowit appears that Pinoe is back.

