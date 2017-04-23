Eric Staal released from hospital after crashing head-first into boards

The Wild willnot be playing another game this season, but there's a sliver of good news to come out of Minnesota this weekend: Eric Staal seems be okay.

The veteran Wild centerman took a nasty spill headfirst into the boards during Saturday's Game 5 and he didn't look good in the aftermath. Though he eventually got to his feet and was helped off the ice without a stretcher or neck brace, Staal looked completely out of it and it seemed inevitable he'd end up heading to a local hospital for evaluation.

That's exactly what happened. Thankfully, the team announced on Saturday night that his stay was a short one.

Eric Staal is alert and stable and has been taken to Regions Hospital for further observation. #mnwild — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 22, 2017

Eric Staal was released from the hospital earlier this evening. #mnwild — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 23, 2017

The extent of the damage is still unknown, but such a quick release from the hospital is a good sign. The collision was a scaryone to watch and the end result could have been much worse.

The Wild were eliminated by the Blues in an overtime thrilleron Saturday. If nothing else, that givesStaal plenty of timeto make a full recovery.

