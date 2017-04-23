Dan Straily dominates, Marlins break things open in 11th to beat Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Dee Gordon scored on his own swinging bunt in a crazy play during the 11th inning, Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and the Miami Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 6-3 Saturday night.

The Marlins went ahead 4-2 with no outs in the 11th thanks to San Diego's sloppy defense. With Justin Bour aboard on a pinch-single, reliever Jose Torres (1-1) fielded Gordon's dribbler and threw it away, with the ball rolling all the way into the right-field corner to allow Bour to score. Hunter Renfroe had difficulty picking up the ball, allowing Gordon to sprint home.

With Christian Yelich aboard on a fielder's choice, Stanton hit a line shot off the Western Metal Supply Co. brick warehouse in the left-field corner, his seventh, for a four-run lead.

Brad Zielger (1-0) pitched the 10th for the win. AJ Ramos relieved Junichi Tazawa with runners on first and third and no outs in the 11th and got the last three outs for his third save.

Dan Straily struck out a career-high 14 in seven innings for Miami.

Stanton homered to left on an 84-mph fastball from Jered Weaver leading off the second inning. Stanton also hit a two-run homer in a 5-3 loss Friday night, won the Home Run Derby here on July 12 and had a big homer for the United States in a victory against the Dominican Republic last month at Petco Park that put the Americans into the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic.

The Padres failed to capitalize on scoring chances in the ninth and 10th. With two outs and runners on the corners in the 10th, Marlins third baseman Martin Prado made a nice catch of Erick Aybar's liner. One batter earlier, he made a nice stop of rookie Manuel Margot's grounder to get a force at second.

The Padres had runners on first and second with one out in the ninth before Kyle Barraclough got out of the jam.

Straily, who was with the Padres for a few days toward the end of spring training in 2016, allowed two runs and four hits while walking none. He threw 97 pitches, 73 for strikes. He previously had struck out 11, most recently on May 25, 2016, at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His only big mistake was allowing Austin Hedges' two-run homer to left to give the Padres a 2-1 lead in the fourth.

After Hedges' homer gave San Diego the lead, Prado homered to left off Weaver, his first, with one out in the sixth.

Weaver, making his home debut for the Padres, has allowed seven homers in four starts. He went six innings Saturday, allowing two runs and four hits, with three strikeouts and one walk.

Hedges has homered five times in eight games. He opened the season 0 for 24. He hit a three-run shot in Friday night's win.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Tom Koehler (0-1, 5.40) is scheduled to make his fourth start. He is 3-0 with a 2.14 ERA against San Diego in four career appearances, including three starts.

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (0-0, 8.44) is scheduled to come off the disabled list and make his second start of the season. He's been sidelined with shoulder inflammation.