Watch Marco Fabian score two goals to lead Eintracht Frankfurt's comeback

Marco Fabian's time with Eintracht Frankfurt has been a little rocky. From trying to settle in at a new club, to various injury problems, the Mexican has shown flashes of being a terrific player in the Bundesligabut hasn't really strung together a run of good play.That might be changing now.

Fabian dealt with an injury in February, but ever since he returned he's been excellent. And he was at his very best on Saturday, scoring twice late on to bring Eintracht Frankfurt back from behind to beat Augsburg.

It took a bit of fortune for Fabian to score both, but he's prone to scoring goals like that. His skill is in his ability to get the ball in dangerous places and play well in tight spaces. Those were both on display here and, it's something that makes him unique in the Frankfurt team.

If Fabian can finish out this season fit, it might set him up for a big breakout season next year. Andit may get him into the Mexico team for the Confederations Cup, too.

