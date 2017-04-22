Aaron Hernandez may have committed suicide to cover up secret

Aaron Hernandez may have murdered a former pal to protect his most guarded secret — that he was bisexual, a new report says.

The muscle-bound former New England Patriots tight end allegedly had a longtime male lover, a friend from high school, and left behind a suicide note this week addressed to a gay jailhouse lover, Newsweek said.

The suicide note was one of three found in Hernandez’s cell after he hanged himself Wednesday — the other two were to his fiancée and to his 4-year-old daughter.

AARON HERNANDEZ LEFT NOTES TO DAUGHTER, GIRLFRIEND, REPORT SAYS

Hernandez, 27, had been serving life without parole in a Massachusetts prison for the 2013 shooting murder of his former pal, semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, a slaying that ended Hernandez’s promising career less than a year into a $40 million contract extension.

Why Hernandez threw everything away to leave his friend riddled with six bullets in the gravel of a suburban Boston industrial park has remained a mystery, even after an extensive 2015 trial.

Cops long believed that Lloyd had incriminating information on Hernandez that the player didn’t want to get out.

