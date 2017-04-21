Royals demote Orlando, Mondesi, recall Strahm, Bonifacio

The Royals aren't sitting on their hands as they try to ignite their offense.

The Royals shook up their roster Friday, sending two starting players to Triple-A Omaha and replacing them with a new bat and a reliever who opened the season with the major league club.

Sent to Omaha were right fielder Paulo Orlando and second baseman Raul Mondesi. Moving from the Triple-A roster to Kansas City'sareoutfielder Jorge Bonifacio and left-hander Matt Strahm.

Orlando and Mondesihave both started most of the Royals' games this season, but both have struggled at the plate. Orlando is batting .149 in 47 at-bats with seven hits, all singles. Mondesi has fared even worse, batting .103 in 39 at-bats with four hits (three singles and a home run), although he does have five stolen bases, second on the team to Lorenzo Cain's six.

The Royals have scored only 41 runs this season, worst in the major leagues.

Bonifacio, 23, is getting his first shot with the big-league club. He was hitting .314 with two doubles, two triples, three homers and 12 RBIs in 13 games with the Storm Chasers.

Strahm, 25, is back with the Royals after making the roster out of spring training. He struggled in three appearances (seven earned runs in 1 1/3 innings) and was optioned to Omaha on April 11. He pitched five scoreless innings with Omaha, allowing just two hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.

The clubalso announced Fridaythat outfielder Jorge Soler will start a rehab assignment with Omaha on Friday night. Soler was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain April 2.