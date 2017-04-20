Watch Bryce Harper blast a grand slam and solo HR as he continues to crush

Bryce Harper is returning to MVP form and putting as much distance between himself and his disappointing 2016 season as he is putting between home plate and the baseballs hes crushing.

The Nationals right fielder went deep twice more Wednesday, including a grand slam. The Braves Julio Teheran was the victim each time once in each of the first two innings of Washingtons 14-4 win.

This is Bryce Harper's 6th career HR off Julio Teheran… pic.twitter.com/rdAxdqoFur — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 20, 2017

… And this is Bryce Harper's 7th career HR off Julio Teheran. pic.twitter.com/VAZDNVXfYm — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 20, 2017

Harper added a double and a single to finish 4-for-4 with a walk his second four-hit game of the season. He has posted a ridiculous .404/.516/.846 slash line with six homers, five doubles and 18 RBI in his first 14 games this season.

Welcome back, Bryce.

