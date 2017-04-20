Sports

Dubnyk, Wild beat Blues 2-0 to avoid elimination

  • Minnesota Wild's Martin Hanzal, of the Czech Republic, is congratulated by Ryan White (21) after scoring during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

  • Minnesota Wild's Martin Hanzal, of the Czech Republic, and St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, right, chase the loose puck during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

  • St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, of Russia, brings the puck down the ice as Minnesota Wild's Marco Scandella, left, watches during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves, Charlie Coyle scored in the first period and the Minnesota Wild avoided elimination with a 2-0 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series on Wednesday night.

Dubnyk's second playoff shutout came almost two years to the day of his first, also against the Blues on April 20, 2015. Martin Hanzal also scored for Minnesota in the second.

Blues goalie Jake Allen made 26 saves. He entered having stopping 114 of the Wild's first 117 shots in the series.

St. Louis still leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 heading into Game 5 at Minnesota on Saturday.