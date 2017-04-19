Rookie Garrett fans 12 but Reds fall 2-0 to Orioles

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Ubaldo Jimenez pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles overcame a dominating performance by Cincinnati rookie Amir Garrett, beating the Reds 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Jimenez (1-0) held the Reds to a pair of singles in the second inning and four walks overall in 7 2/3 innings, striking out three. Brad Brach pitched the ninth for his first save, completing the Orioles' first shutout of the season. The Orioles lost closer Zach Britton to a strained forearm on Sunday.

The Reds were shut out for the first time this season.

Garrett (2-1) tied the Reds' modern record for a rookie left-hander by striking out 12 in seven innings. Dennys Reyes also fanned a dozen Pirates in 1998. Gary Nolan set the club's modern rookie record by fanning 15 Giants in 1967.

Jonathan Schoop singled home a run in the second, when the Orioles put together three hits. Manny Machado hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the fifth. Garrett left after throwing 97 pitches, 71 of them strikes.

Garrett gave up seven hits overall, including a single by Jimenez in the seventh inning. Jimenez has 34 career hits, all of them singles.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Left fielder Seth Smith felt improvement in his straight right hamstring, a day after he had to leave a game because of the injury. Manager Buck Showalter said the club will hold off putting him on the disabled list. … Outfielder Joey Rickard hit off a tee and threw without problem before the game. He sprained his left middle finger on April 8.

Reds: Third baseman Eugenio Suarez was back in the lineup after being scratched on Tuesday because of a sore neck. … Catcher Devin Mesoraco is closer to coming off the disabled list after catching back-to-back nine-inning games on a rehab assignment. He's missed most of the last two seasons with two hip operations and shoulder surgery.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Left-hander Wade Miller is 3-0 in three career starts at Great American Ball Park with a 3.44 ERA.

Reds: Scott Feldman is 5-3 career against the Orioles in 17 games. Machado is 5 for 11 career against the right-hander with two homers.