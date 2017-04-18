FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast add Chopcast LIVE! to 2017 Braves coverage

ATLANTA FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast have added Chopcast LIVE! to their comprehensive coverage of Atlanta Braves games. The one-hour studio show is based on FOX Sports Souths popular Chopcast podcast and hosted by Cory McCartneyand Zach Dillard.

Debuting on April 14th for the Braves inaugural game at SunTrust Park, the show will be televised prior to Braves LIVE! pregame for all Wednesday home games this season. (A complete schedule is listed below).

Chopcast LIVE! delivers a fun, unique spin on the Atlanta Braves, mixed with celebrity interviews and social media interaction. In addition to the television broadcast, Chopcast LIVE! also streams live on FOX Sports Souths Facebook page, allowing McCartney and Dillard to interact directly with viewers in real time. Fans are encouraged to submit comments and questions via Facebook or @FOXSportsBraves.

The multiplatform show originates from the FOX Sports studios in Atlanta and utilizes the networks' state-the-art robotic camera system to provide live look-ins at SunTrust Park as well as The Battery Atlanta.

Wardrobe for Chopcast LIVE! is provided by Baseballism, the official off-the-field brand of baseball located at The Battery Atlanta and online at baseballism.com.

The next show will be Wednesday, April 19, at 6:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports South and will feature writer, podcaster and New York Times bestselling author Jonah Keri as a guest.

DATE TIME (ET) NETWORK* April 19 6 p.m. FOX Sports South May 3 6 p.m. FOX Sports Southeast May 17 6 p.m. FOX Sports Southeast May 24 6 p.m. FOX Sports Southeast June 7 6 p.m. FOX Sports Southeast June 21 6 p.m. FOX Sports Southeast July 5 6 p.m. FOX Sports Southeast July 19 3:30 p.m.** FOX Sports Southeast August 2 6 p.m. FOX Sports Southeast August 9 6 p.m. FOX Sports Southeast August 23 6 p.m. FOX Sports Southeast September 6 6 p.m. FOX Sports Southeast September 20 6 p.m. FOX Sports Southeast

*Also available on FOX Sports Go and FOX Sports Souths Facebook page

**Will air following Braves LIVE! postgame

All FOX Sports programming, including Chopcast LIVE! and Braves games televised on FOX Sports networks, is also available on FOX Sports GO (FOXSportsGo.com), a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.