Watch a sneak peak of Prince Fielder's new cooking show 'Fielder's Choice'

It didn't take long for former MLB slugger Prince Fielder to get his post-baseball career cooking, literally.

Fielder announced last week that he will star in a new cooking show called "Fielder's Choice," and on Monday, he shared a teaser trailer for the show on Twitter:

"Fielder's Choice," which features Fielder's wife as a co-host, will air on streaming services Netflix and Hulu, and is expected to be released some time in March, Fielder told ESPN last week.

"It's not just baseball people, Fielder said via ESPN. "It's a mixture of baseball people, actors, musicians, chefs and whatnot. They bring out different dishes, and at the end of the show, I give the one I like the most the 'Fielder's choice.' It's good TV."

The six-time All-Star and former MVP candidate played for three teams -- the Brewers, Tigers and Rangers -- over his 12-year major-league career before he was forced to retire due to a serious neck injury last season.

For a player who loved the game as much as Fielder, it's great to see him dabbling in a career that involves something else he's passionate about, food.