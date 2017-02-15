Rumor, the German shepherd, wins Best in Show at Westminster Kennel Club

Rumor the German shepherd took home Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club on Tuesday.

Rumor became the second German shepherd to win the top dog prize, joining the fittingly named Manhattan in 1987. Rumor briefly retired after finishing as just a finalist in last year’s show.

Rumor was the nation's No. 1 show dog last year when she came to Madison Square Garden. But she fell short when a German shorthaired pointer named CJ won in a surprise, and it was thought that it would be Rumor’s last competition. However, she returned a month ago to give it another try.

The 5-year-old dog Rumor is name for the Adele hit song “Rumor has It.” This was the 104tht career win for Rumor, and handler and co-owner Kent Boyles said earlier in the day that this would definitely be her last show.

Rumor beat out the favored Preston to win her group on Monday.

There were nearly 2,800 dogs entered in the 141st Westminster canine competition, spread across the 202 eligible breeds and varieties.

Rumor beat out a Norwegian elkhound, a Pekingese, a miniature poodle, an Irish setter, a boxer and a Norwich terrier in the final ring.

