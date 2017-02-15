Arizona baseball team masterfully recreates classic scene from 'Major League'

Nearly 20 years after its release, Major League remains a big part of pop culture -- as the Arizona Wildcats baseball team proved again Tuesday.

The Wildcats' coaching staff and players recreated one of most memorable scenes in the 1989 film: the arrivals of the diverse and peculiar cast of characters to the Cleveland Indians' spring training complex. And they did a heck of a job.

Adding some intrigue to the skit is that the Wildcats actually play at Hi Corbett Field -- the complex shown in this video and the actual setting for these mimicked scenes from Major League.