LeBron James Jr. shows off father's skills in newest highlight reel

If LeBron James' son, LeBron James Jr., has any say about the matter -- the legacy of the Cleveland Cavaliers star will not end the day that he retires.

We've seen highlights of James Jr. in the past, we've even read that he's already getting scholarship offers from major universities such as Duke and Kentucky. But now, as LeBron's son matures to and through his teenage years, James Jr. is rapidly developing a dominant basketball skill set similar to his father's as the current NBA superstar became a global sensation even before becoming a pro.

Here is LeBron James Jr.'s most-recent eye-popping highlight reel as a member of the North Coast Blue Chips prep basketball team:

Look out, world. He's coming.