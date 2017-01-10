PRO BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) Derrick Rose missed the New York Knicks' loss to New Orleans for reasons that remained unclear.

The Knicks would not comment on Rose's whereabouts or anything else about his absence, though center Joakim Noah said after the game that he had spoken to Rose, and his longtime Chicago teammate was OK.

''Obviously, Derrick's one of our better players and when he's not here it's tough, but just happy that everything is OK with him,'' Noah said.

Noah didn't provide any details of their conversation.

Rose practiced with the team during its morning shootaround, and coach Jeff Hornacek gave no indication shortly before the game that the point guard would not be available.

''We don't know what is going on,'' forward Kristaps Porzingis said. ''I hope Derrick is fine. I have zero information about what is going on. So hopefully they tell me something as soon as possible because this is ... weird and everybody is worried.''

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Northwestern women's basketball player Jordan Hankins has been found dead in her room at the university.

The university said in a statement that the 19-year-old Hankins' body was found in the afternoon. The statement from spokesman Carsten Parmenter said there is no indication of foul play or ''any danger or threat to other members of the Northwestern community.''

The nature and cause of Hankins' death will be determined by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Women's basketball coach Joe McKeown called the 5-foot-8 sophomore a ''remarkably dynamic young woman,'' adding her death is a ''devastating loss for our basketball family.''

Hankins was recruited out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, where she received Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Underclass All-State Honorable Mention in both 2013 and 2014.

Hankins averaged 3.6 points in 11 games this season. Northwestern's scheduled game against Minnesota on Wednesday has been canceled.

PRO FOOTBALL

MIAMI (AP) - The NFL and NFL Players Association have begun a review of the concussion protocol conducted on Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore when he left his team's playoff game at Pittsburgh after being shaken up.

The review doesn't mean the NFL has drawn conclusions as to whether the protocol was followed, the league said in a statement.

Moore was hurt when hit as he threw a pass Sunday, and the play drew a roughing the passer penalty on Pittsburgh's Bud Dupree.

Dolphins medical staff attended to Moore on the field, and he was evaluated on the sideline by an unaffiliated neurological consultant and team physician before returning to the game after missing one play.

SOCCER

ZURICH (AP) - Capping what he called the best year of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo won his fourth FIFA best player award.

The double European champion with Portugal and Real Madrid beat rival Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to complete a sweep of top individual awards.

''It was a year that was magnificent at a personal level and at a sporting level,'' the 31-year-old Ronaldo said in Portuguese in his acceptance speech, which he began by exclaiming ''Wow, wow, wow.''

Ronaldo's fourth career FIFA award closed the gap on five-time winner Messi, who has been the runner-up to each Ronaldo victory.

Ronaldo received 34.54 percent of total voting points in a 23-candidate ballot to Messi's 26.42 percent. Griezmann got 7.53 percent. Voting was by national team captains and coaches, selected media and fans online.

Messi did not attend after being pulled out hours before the ceremony by his club Barcelona to prepare for a Spanish Cup match Wednesday.

BASEBALL

CHICAGO (AP) - An 18-month prison sentence has been handed to a man found guilty of defrauding the Chicago Cubs out of the team's cut of revenues from his rooftop club near Wrigley Field.

R. Marc Hamid was found guilty in July of multiple counts of mail fraud and illegal bank structuring for falsifying attendance records at the Skybox on Sheffield. The former co-owner of the club was accused of hiding over $1 million in revenue to avoid paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties to the Cubs and taxes.

In handing down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said Hamid ''had no reason to go out and commit these crimes.''

Before he was sentenced, the 48-year-old Hamid sobbed as he apologized to the Cubs as well as for the ''collateral damage'' he caused his family.

CROSS COUNTRY

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts college's men's cross country team has been placed on probation as a result of a probe into emails some team members sent making sexual comments about female students.

Amherst College said several individuals will be suspended and the team will be on athletics probation through the fall of next year.

The college suspended the team's activities last month after the student magazine The Indicator reported on a series of emails among some team members from 2013 to 2015.

The magazine said the messages were racist and misogynist, sometimes including pictures of female students and comments on their sexual histories. Some women were referred to as ''meat slabs'' or ''a walking STD.''

The team has said it's ashamed and promised to improve its culture.

VOLLEYBALL

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) - Longtime Stanford women's volleyball coach John Dunning announced his retirement, less than a month after the Cardinal captured the NCAA title with a win against Texas.

Inducted into the American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2011, Dunning never missed the postseason in 32 years as a head coach, winning five national titles in all and three during his 16 years at Stanford - in 2001, `04 and last year. He also coached the Pacific team to championships in 1985 and `86, giving him the second-most titles in the history of NCAA Division I.

The Cardinal won eight conference championships under Dunning, who owns an 888-185 career record and 451-83 at Stanford. He and Penn State's Russ Rose are the only coaches to lead 10 teams to the NCAA final match.