Even before his retirement became official, there were plenty of people who wondered if Red Sox slugger David Ortiz really would walk away from Major League Baseball after the season he had in 2016. And the speculation that he already is bored with retirement continues to grow.

First came this Instagram post after Boston acquired ace Chris Sale from the White Sox in December:

My god my boy sale to Btown? You guys got me thinking ? A photo posted by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Dec 6, 2016 at 4:59pm PST

And then came this mysterious tweet on Monday night:

Was it an accidental tweet? A hint of an upcoming announcement? Just a simple hello to The Boston Globe? Stay tuned. But Red Sox fans were certainly reading something into it:

Ortiz, 41, hit .315/.401/.620 with 38 homers and 127 RBI last season, leading the majors in OPS, slugging percentage (.620) and doubles (48). His desire to win a fourth World Series championship was no secret, though the Red Sox were swept by the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS after winning the AL East.