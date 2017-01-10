The Cowboys will need all the help they can get this weekend against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Fortunately, reinforcements are on the way for Jason Garrett's team.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that cornerback Morris Claiborne will be back for the Cowboys on Sunday, and Jones expects the fifth-year veteran to be a big factor in the divisional playoff game at JerryWorld:

Via ESPN.com:

"He's going to have rust because he's been off but some of the things that he does you can't coach," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 FM in Dallas. "They're not necessarily from experience. They are just his natural gifts and we'll benefit from those. We certainly know he was playing at the highest level and best level he's played his career before he got his setback, his injury. I'd hope he can take right back up where he left off. That's probably optimistic, but we will certainly be better off for him being out there then we would be if he were watching the game."

The Cowboys also expect to have Tyrone Crawford, DeMarcus Lawrence and Terrell McClain available against Green Bay.

Claiborne suffered a groin injury in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, reportedly tearing a piece off a piece of his pelvic bone. Prior to the injury, the Cowboys CB was on pace for a career season with 24 tackles, five passes defensed, and an interception in seven games.

For his career, Claiborne has 126 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble and one defensive TD. He has yet to play in all 16 games in a season, however, with his healthiest year coming as a rookie in 2012.