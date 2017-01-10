Wrestler and MMA fighter Brock Lesnar was in attendance for Monday night's Jets-Flames contest in Winnipeg. After the Jets' 2-0 win, Lesnar was invited to visit the team and take a tour of the locker room, and it appears several players were excited to meet him.

But the mammoth of a man apparently wasn't privy to one of the most notorious locker room rules around hockey: Don't step on the logo. Immediately after entering the room, Lesnar walked right over the Jets' logo, which caused several players to cry out in dismay. Lesnar was clearly caught off guard and tried to pass off the blame by saying he was led over it.

In the end, though, it wasn't a huge deal. After all, it's a stupid rule -- if you don't want people stepping on a logo, don't put it on the floor -- and I will never blame anybody for avoiding a confrontation with Lesnar. Who wants to mess with a guy that makes Dustin Byfuglien look relatively small and out of shape? Nope, no thanks. Hell, he could spit all over the logo and I still probably wouldn't say anything.