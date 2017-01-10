Steelers fans had reason to be concerned after a dominant 30-12 win over the Miami Dolphins last weekend when news emerged that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was using a walking boot following an injury late in the game. Coach Mike Tomlin controversially kept his starters in the game during the fourth quarter despite having a huge lead, and Roethlisberger hurt his ankle with less than five minutes remaining.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger didn't leave the win over #Dolphins unscathed. He left Heinz Field with a boot on his right leg. pic.twitter.com/bYmrUSbCi8 — James Walker (@JamesWalkerNFL) January 8, 2017

Fortunately for the Steelers, the boot was merely a precaution. Big Ben was out of the boot by Monday, and he said that he expects to be ready for the divisional round game against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said via email his right foot is fine. Said the team wanted him to wear a boot Sunday as a precaution ... — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) January 9, 2017

Roethlisberger on today's MRI: "It showed I aggravated an old foot fracture but nothing severe. I should be good to go [Sunday against KC]." — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) January 9, 2017

Roethlisberger said he no longer is wearing the boot because it isn't necessary. — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) January 9, 2017

Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he felt "sick" when he saw Roethlisberger had been hurt.

"When I saw that, I felt sick to my stomach. He seems to be doing pretty well right now. The field was pretty bad yesterday. I'm sure we'll see Ben on Sunday. I'm not worried about not having him."