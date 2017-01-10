Amanda Nunes was ultra-confident going into her title defense against Ronda Rousey and she had no problem celebrating her victory after demolishing the former champion in just 48-seconds in their bout at UFC 207.

New footage released by the UFC on Tuesday shows the reaction from both Nunes and Rousey following the stunning first-round knockout that headlined the final card for the promotion in 2016.

Both of the fighters' families and corners were caught on film during the final seconds of the fight as Nunes landed a barrage of strikes to hand Rousey her second straight knockout loss.

Following the win, Nunes continued her verbal assault on Rousey as she celebrated her first title defense while vanquishing arguably one of the greatest women's fighters of all time.

"It's over, done, for Ronda Rousey!" Nunes shouted as she made her way to the back after winning the fight.

"Ronda Rousey now is gonna retire!"

The behind the scenes footage also captured an emotional Cody Garbrandt just moments after he defeated Dominick Cruz to become the new UFC bantamweight champion.

Garbrandt celebrated the win alongside 10-year old Maddux Maple, a young man who had battled leukemia throughout his childhood while serving as an inspiration to the new champion throughout his rise to glory.

The footage also shows the elation felt by Garbrandt's teammates, including a teary eyed Urijah Faber, who reveled in the victory alongside the new champion.

"The guy's a special athlete and a special guy," Faber said. "So it means a lot."