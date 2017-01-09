Ronda Rousey still hasn't made a decision about her future in fighting, but it appears that she's at least starting to rebuild after the loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

Rousey hasn't said much of anything since the stunning 48-second loss to the current women's bantamweight champion that closed out the UFC's schedule for 2016.

Outside of a prepared statement, Rousey has stayed quiet in the aftermath of her second consecutive loss, but she took to Instagram on Monday to post an inspiration quote from "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling.

"And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life"

The quotes from a 2008 commencement address at Harvard that Rowling titled, "The fringe benefits of failure and the importance of imagination".

The full quote from Rowling that Rousey borrowed goes as follows:

"Why do I talk about the benefits of failure? Simply because failure meant a stripping away of the inessential. I stopped pretending to myself that I was anything other than what I was, and began to direct all my energy into finishing the only work that mattered to me," Rowling said. "Had I really succeeded at anything else, I might never have found the determination to succeed in the one arena I believed I truly belonged.

"I was set free, because my greatest fear had been realized, and I was still alive, and I still had a daughter whom I adored, and I had an old typewriter and a big idea. And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life."

It's certainly a relatable quote to Rousey's current situation where she's faced failure in two consecutive bouts in the UFC, but while the former champion is down, it doesn't appear that she's out.

Rousey hasn't committed to fighting again but she also hasn't made any declarations about potentially retiring from the sport either.

For now it's just a wait and see approach as Rousey takes time to make her decision on whether or not she will look for redemption in the Octagon.