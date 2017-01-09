LOS ANGELES (AP) Julius Randle scored 19 points and rookie Brandon Ingram matched his career high with 17 in the Los Angeles Lakers' 111-95 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

It was the first time in their last 30 games the Lakers put together consecutive victories.

D'Angelo Russell also scored 17 points for the Lakers, and center Timofey Mozgov had 15 points and nine rebounds. It was the second consecutive game Ingram matched his career high in points.

Serge Ibaka, Evan Founier and Nikola Vucevic each scored 19 points to lead Orlando. The Magic dropped their third straight.

The Magic trailed by two at the break, but missed their first 10 shots in the second half. They did not connect on a field goal until Ibaka hit a driving hook shot with 4:47 left in the third quarter. Orlando finished just 2 of 10 from the field in third quarter and scored only nine points a season low for any quarter by a Lakers' opponent. The Magic shot 37.8 percent for the night.

TIP-INS

Magic: Vucevic started the first 16 games of the season, averaging 11.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 27.6 minutes per game while shooting 43.7 percent. In his next 19 games off the bench, he's averaged 14.1 points and 9.5 rebounds in 28.7 minutes, shooting 46.5 percent. Orlando is 29th in free-throw percentage (71.4).

Lakers: Forward Larry Nance Jr., out since Dec. 20 with a left knee bruise, continues to improve and has begun shooting. ''Hopefully, he's close,'' Lakers coach Luke Walton said. The season-high 127 points the Lakers scored in their win Friday against the Miami Heat included a season-high 62 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Magic: Remain in Los Angeles to play the Clippers on Wednesday night. Orlando has lost its last six to the Clippers, who now have All-Star guard Chris Paul back from a hamstring injury.

Lakers: Play the Trail Blazers for the second time in six days when they host Portland on Tuesday night. The Blazers have won a team record nine consecutive games against the Lakers after their 118-109 loss in Portland on Thursday.