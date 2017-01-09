Following the Golden State Warriors' 117-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, the Warriors' vocal big man, Draymond Green, had some high praise for his opposition -- Kings center DeMarcus Cousins.

The two battled all night, and despite some heated moments -- Green could not stop complimenting Cousins' vast arsenal of athleticism and basketball skill, ultimately naming him "the best big man in the league, period."

Draymond Green called DeMarcus Cousins "the best big man in the league, period." pic.twitter.com/dQOKFBZxs8 — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 9, 2017

It is hard to get a compliment out of Green even if you're on the same team as him, let alone the enemy. As we've known for some time, Cousins is insanely talented -- it's just a matter of whether he can consistently keep it together for long stretches of play before the naysayers disappear.